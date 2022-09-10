Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:

Michael Crisanty, 25, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance

Aron Lee, 71, assault offense touch-family violence/assault by threat-family violence

Lauren Bridges, 32, warrant other agency

Christopher Bevlaqua, 47, warrant other agency

Randy Buffington, 61, warrant other agency

Stratton Davis, 51, possession of a controlled substance

Randall Flowers, 68, warrant other agency

Robert Broussard, 43, Nederland warrants

Myia Edwards, 29, Nederland warrants

Keavon Roach, 34, warrant other agency

Dan Young Jr., 34, warrant other agency

Tommy Dawson, 24, public intoxication

Chayne Powell Scully, 22, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:

Aug. 29

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Landrey Court.

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch family violence and assault by threat-family violence in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 6 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.

Aug. 30

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South Highway 63.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 3400 block of Woodlandridge in Orange.

A theft was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Aug. 31

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of South Memorial.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 800 block of 1 ½ Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Kent.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 1

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 1200 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Sept. 2

An information report was completed in the1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.

Sept. 3

An assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Oakridge.

Sept. 4