Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Published 12:26 am Saturday, September 10, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:
- Michael Crisanty, 25, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance
- Aron Lee, 71, assault offense touch-family violence/assault by threat-family violence
- Lauren Bridges, 32, warrant other agency
- Christopher Bevlaqua, 47, warrant other agency
- Randy Buffington, 61, warrant other agency
- Stratton Davis, 51, possession of a controlled substance
- Randall Flowers, 68, warrant other agency
- Robert Broussard, 43, Nederland warrants
- Myia Edwards, 29, Nederland warrants
- Keavon Roach, 34, warrant other agency
- Dan Young Jr., 34, warrant other agency
- Tommy Dawson, 24, public intoxication
- Chayne Powell Scully, 22, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:
Aug. 29
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Landrey Court.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch family violence and assault by threat-family violence in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 6th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.
Aug. 30
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South Highway 63.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 3400 block of Woodlandridge in Orange.
- A theft was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
Aug. 31
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of South Memorial.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
- Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 800 block of 1 ½ Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Kent.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 1
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 1200 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of FM 365.
Sept. 2
- An information report was completed in the1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
Sept. 3
- An assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Oakridge.
Sept. 4
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Detroit.
- An officer assisted another agency in Port Neches.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of Avenue H.