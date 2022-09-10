Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Published 12:26 am Saturday, September 10, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:

  • Michael Crisanty, 25, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance
  • Aron Lee, 71, assault offense touch-family violence/assault by threat-family violence
  • Lauren Bridges, 32, warrant other agency
  • Christopher Bevlaqua, 47, warrant other agency
  • Randy Buffington, 61, warrant other agency
  • Stratton Davis, 51, possession of a controlled substance
  • Randall Flowers, 68, warrant other agency
  • Robert Broussard, 43, Nederland warrants
  • Myia Edwards, 29, Nederland warrants
  • Keavon Roach, 34, warrant other agency
  • Dan Young Jr., 34, warrant other agency
  • Tommy Dawson, 24, public intoxication
  • Chayne Powell Scully, 22, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:

Aug. 29

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Landrey Court.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch family violence and assault by threat-family violence in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 6th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.

Aug. 30

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South Highway 63.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
  • Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 3400 block of Woodlandridge in Orange.
  • A theft was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Aug. 31

  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of South Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
  • Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 800 block of 1 ½ Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Kent.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 1

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 1200 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Sept. 2

  • An information report was completed in the1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.

Sept. 3

  • An assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Oakridge.

Sept. 4

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Detroit.
  • An officer assisted another agency in Port Neches.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

