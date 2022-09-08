Mary L. Fontenot

Early August 31,2022 our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior.

Mary was loved by many and remembered for her willingness to help others, infectious laugh, and bright smile. She loved to cook and never hesitated to feed others.

Mary was born in Opelousas, Louisiana on August 30,1935 to the union of Joseph White Sr. and Regina Vallien White. She graduated from St. Landry High School.

She married Alvin Fontenot Sr. on May 1, 1954, and unto this union 12 children were born. They celebrated 47 years of marriage until his earthly departure.

Mary was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart St. Mary Catholic Church. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Knights of Peter Claver, Court #182, Ladies of Auxiliary for twenty-six years where she held an office of secretary for a term. She found joy in preparing dinners for the organizations’ fundraisers. Mary served on the church’s Bereavement Committe and was also a member of the Sacred Heart Presidium Legion of Mary.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Fontenot Sr; daughter Carol Lynn Fontenot; parents, Joseph Sr and Regina White; siblings, Joseph White Jr, Josephine White, Edna Mae Carriere, and William White Sr.

The legacy she leaves as an example of her motherly sacrifice and dedication are Catherine Guillory (Stanley), Kenneth Fontenot Sr. (Dinah), Alvin Fontenot Jr. (Shawn), Cyrus Fontenot Sr (JayVonne), Sharon Matthews (Mark); Connie Fontenot, Karen Fontenot, Brigitte Mosley, Ryan Fontenot Sr. (Charlotte), Brandon Fontenot and Lakisha Viltz (Damian). She leaves her everlasting love and blessings to her thirty-five grandchildren, forty-six great grandchildren and one great- great grandson. She leaves her memory to her loving sister Rita Rideaux; brother-in-law Cornelius Fontenot III; sisters-in-law Eva Guillory and Barbara Fontenot; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.