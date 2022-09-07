Vehicle stolen from Seguin recovered in Port Arthur, police seek suspects

A vehicle stolen during a robbery in Seguin Monday was later recovered in Port Arthur, officials said.

At approximately 8:46 p.m. Monday, Seguin Police Officers responded to a robbery that occurred in the Walmart parking lot, 550 S. Texas 123 Bypass.

Police learned five people approached the victim’s Dodge Charger, removed the 16-year-old male driver and 15-year-old female passenger and began assaulting the driver, according to a news release from Seguin PD.

The five suspects then left in the victim’s vehicle.

The driver of the Charger was brought to a hospital by Seguin EMS and treated for his injuries.

Port Arthur Police and Seguin Police communicated with each other. Seguin PD is the investigating entity in this case.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who has any additional information about this crime should call the Seguin Criminal Investigation Division at 830-379-2123.

People with information about this crime and want to remain anonymous, can call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS or submit the information online at www.guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org. Tips could lead to a reward.

This case remains under investigation by Seguin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.