POLICE: Groves victim not cooperating with police after being shot in the foot

GROVES — A man who was shot Tuesday night near a Gulfway Drive convenience store is not cooperating with law enforcement, authorities said.

The man police believe is the shooter was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Groves Police Sgt. John Hudson said the officers were called to Yogi’s store, which is located at 6101 Gulfway Drive, in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim claimed he was shot by a man and gave a description to police.

A suspect was located as well as a discarded handgun, Hudson said. But since the victim is uncooperative, the suspect was not charged with the shooting.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

Groves police arrested an 18-year-old Port Arthur man on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Hudson said police believe the shooting took place two to three blocks away from the store on the Groves side of Gulfway Drive.