Police release pictures of victim’s tattoos to help identify homicide victim

Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By PA News

(Courtesy of the Beaumont Police Department)

Beaumont Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim located in the 2100 block of Tyler Street.

On Monday at 9:46 pm, officers responded to the 2100 block of Tyler in reference to a man found in a ditch.

Officers located a deceased Hispanic male on the north side of the roadway.

He had no identification on his person.

(Courtesy of the Beaumont Police Department)

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and are releasing pictures of some of the victim’s tattoos to help identify him.

If you know the victim’s identity or have information about the investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: CALL –409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet.

All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.

