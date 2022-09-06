James “Jimmy” Wyble Sr., 89, of Nederland, Texas passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Jimmy was born March 28, 1933, in Port Arthur, Texas to Myrtle and William Wyble.

Jimmy proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Gulf Oil Refinery after 37 years of service. He had a love for sports and his family.

He was the Commissioner of baseball and umpired and coached baseball, football and softball. Jimmy loved dancing and listening to his Cajun music. He was a sweet person with a caring heart. Jimmy’s kindness and gentle demeanor will be missed by all that knew him.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Wyble and Myrtle M. (Thibodeaux) Wyble; his loving wife, Mary Louise Wyble; sisters, Audrey Chatagnier, Marcella Nectoux, Eva Saulsberry and June Judice.

Those left to cherish Jimmy’s memory are his son, James “Scooter” Wyble, Jr. and his wife, Darla of Nederland, TX; and daughter, Judith E, Wyble of Spring, TX; grandsons, Dustin Wyble, Prestin Wyble and Austin Wyble; sisters-in-law, Frances Jones, Pat Patterson and Minnie Patterson Hendricks; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Bonne Vie Nursing Home and St. Elizabeth Hospital for the love and care they provided to Jimmy. The family would also like to thank the ladies from Booster Buddies for always watching over him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Jimmy’s Life to begin at 1:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Interment will follow at Memory Garden’s Cemetery in Nederland. Military Honors to be provided by the Southeast Texas Veteran’s Service Group.