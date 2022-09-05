Undefeated Titans searching for perfect game, outline gameplan for bye week’s practice plan

The Memorial Titans enter the bye week at 2-0, but coaches and players know there is no room for complacency.

Despite outscoring opponents 92-36 in their first two contests, the Titans do not feel they are playing their best football.

Memorial beat Port Neches-Groves 50-15 in Week 1 and followed up with a 42-21 win over Nederland Friday.

“They are good results,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said. “I think in both of them, we realize we have a lot of stuff to get better at. We are winning games without being perfect, but we have a lot of things to improve, for sure. The bye week is not going to be a chill week at all. We have to get better.”

The Titans do not face an opponent this week, which is customary for teams about to start district play. Memorial hosts Porter at home Sept. 16 in the school’s next contest.

The Titans are playing in a more competitive district this year following the additions of Crosby and Barbers Hill. Memorial plays Crosby at the end of the month with, many believing, the district title could be on the line.

“We are not going to be able to make it through our district the way we are playing in the first half against Nederland and the second half against PNG,” Morgan said. “We played one good half against both teams. We have to get that together.”

The Titans will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week and work on developing depth, the coach said.

Memorial safety Daevon Iles has four interceptions in the first two games and recorded a hat trick against the Bulldogs. He said the team must continue to work hard during the bye week.

“We still want to win state,” he said. “We have played good and fought through it. We don’t like when opponents score, but we were able to come out, play better and do our thing. We have to keep training. Work doesn’t stop.”

Memorial’s offense has gained more than 400 yards in each game this season.

Iles has not only had a nose for the football; he also is one of the Titans’ leading scorers by returning picks for touchdowns in each game.

The first was for 65 yards against PNG. Against Nederland, he didn’t have to travel as far when he jumped the pass at the goal line.