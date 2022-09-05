Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting

Published 11:33 am Monday, September 5, 2022

By PA News

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St.

Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting.

During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.

“An intense search was done to locate Chavez by the Port Arthur Police Department, Groves Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” a release said.

“Unfortunately, Chavez was not able to be located. Chavez has a murder warrant for his arrest and currently still is at large.”

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting.

“We are pursuing a suspect now,” said Duriso, adding investigators would try to release a photograph of Chavez.

