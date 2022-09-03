KATHIE’S KORNER — Labor Day 2022 is great time to celebrate loyal hard workers

Labor definition: effort, industry, exertion, toil, work.

Lazy people, wake up and get moving! If you don’t have a job or are retired (sitting around), volunteer somewhere. There are lots of opportunities.

Examples: delivering mail or flowers in nearby hospitals, rocking babies, driving friends to shopping areas, answering phones at your church, helping teachers, missionaries or ministers, and more…

The Labor Movement actually started on the first Labor Day in 1882 and was dedicated a federal holiday in 1894 for workers relief, rest or other forms of taking the time off.

Labor Day and Memorial Day are “patriotic holidays,” a yearly national tribute to the social and economic achievements of American workers.

My brothers and I were taught a hard, healthy, strong but a satisfying “work ethic” growing up in the ‘50s, in Compton, California.

We were raised by parents who worked hard and built a very successful construction business all over the Los Angeles area. It was mainly bricklaying and stone work. My dad was an amazing artist, from the blueprints he read, making bids on large tracks of beautiful homes and patios (some still standing in California).

He sometimes traveled to Arizona for colorful or fossil-laden rock for custom homes and fireplaces. Mom was in the office and at a piano and organ with a lovely voice, accompanying me in recitals and church solos.

Our parents taught us, as children, to work hard. We thought it was normal and still do: chores, being part of the family, animal care, school work, practicing our music instruments and voice.

We played hard, too. Being competitive motivated us to win! This time of studying with private coaches and practicing our music from young ages was preparation for my brother and I to become professional musicians.

I studied with a private singing instructor for eight years and piano. It all adds up and counts.

Preparation is NOT lost time. We studied with charismatic pastors and teachers for years to get our Word level and Holy Spirit gifts up to the musicianship level. It took years, only then asking God for a vision, well planned, by God.

Our three children were taught this same “work ethic,” and as adults are very successful in their lives and positions in law offices.

Our daughters love God, and their husbands all have beautiful homes and are not clock watchers but loyal workers, one and all.

I’m very proud of them and their accomplishments and that they are happy in God. So, next time someone says to you, “don’t work too hard,” just smile and work.

I salute all the “hard, loyal workers” in America and all over the world. Happy Labor Day!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.