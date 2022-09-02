Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-28
Published 12:28 am Friday, September 2, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:
- Dan Young Jr., 34, warrant other agency
- Tamera Thibodeaux, 34, warrant other agency
- Lauren Sanders, 27, assault causes bodily injury-family member/resisting arrest or transport
- Derrick Cloud, 29, Nederland warrants
- Javen Johns, 19, Nederland warrants
- Ruben Trevino Jr., 49, warrant other agency
- Nathan Turner Jr., 20, warrant other agency
- Westley Authement, 51, warrant other agency
- Juan Macias Perez, 20, possession of a controlled substance
- Daniel Atterberry, 28, warrant other agency
- Brandon Prater, 42, possession of a controlled substance
- Josiah Alvarez, 20, Nederland warrants
- Melanie Eaves, 27, possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:
Aug. 22:
- Assault family violence was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 600 block of South 27th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 2200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 9th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
Aug. 23
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 3200 block of West Boston.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.
- An information report was completed in the200 block of South 6th Street.
- A person was arrested on a Nederland warrant in the 200 block of North 34th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1600 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.
Aug. 24
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue G.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 700 block of Boston.
Aug. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1900 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2100 block of Avenue F.
- Terroristic threat-family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- An information report was completed in the 1200 block of Boston.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
Aug. 26
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.
Aug. 27
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Youmans.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 700 block of South 17th Street.
Aug. 28
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Highway 365.