Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-28

Published 12:28 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

  • Dan Young Jr., 34, warrant other agency
  • Tamera Thibodeaux, 34, warrant other agency
  • Lauren Sanders, 27, assault causes bodily injury-family member/resisting arrest or transport
  • Derrick Cloud, 29, Nederland warrants
  • Javen Johns, 19, Nederland warrants
  • Ruben Trevino Jr., 49, warrant other agency
  • Nathan Turner Jr., 20, warrant other agency
  • Westley Authement, 51, warrant other agency
  • Juan Macias Perez, 20, possession of a controlled substance
  • Daniel Atterberry, 28, warrant other agency
  • Brandon Prater, 42, possession of a controlled substance
  • Josiah Alvarez, 20, Nederland warrants
  • Melanie Eaves, 27, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

Aug. 22:

  • Assault family violence was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
  • Terroristic threat of family-family violence and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 600 block of South 27th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 9th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Aug. 23

  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 3200 block of West Boston.
  • An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.
  • An information report was completed in the200 block of South 6th Street.
  • A person was arrested on a Nederland warrant in the 200 block of North 34th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1600 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.

Aug. 24

  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue G.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 700 block of Boston.

Aug. 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1900 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2100 block of Avenue F.
  • Terroristic threat-family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • An information report was completed in the 1200 block of Boston.
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.

Aug. 26

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.

Aug. 27

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Youmans.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 700 block of South 17th Street.

Aug. 28

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Highway 365.

