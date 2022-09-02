Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-28

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

Dan Young Jr., 34, warrant other agency

Tamera Thibodeaux, 34, warrant other agency

Lauren Sanders, 27, assault causes bodily injury-family member/resisting arrest or transport

Derrick Cloud, 29, Nederland warrants

Javen Johns, 19, Nederland warrants

Ruben Trevino Jr., 49, warrant other agency

Nathan Turner Jr., 20, warrant other agency

Westley Authement, 51, warrant other agency

Juan Macias Perez, 20, possession of a controlled substance

Daniel Atterberry, 28, warrant other agency

Brandon Prater, 42, possession of a controlled substance

Josiah Alvarez, 20, Nederland warrants

Melanie Eaves, 27, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

Aug. 22:

Assault family violence was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.

Terroristic threat of family-family violence and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 600 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 2200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Aug. 23

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 3200 block of West Boston.

An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.

An information report was completed in the200 block of South 6 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on a Nederland warrant in the 200 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1600 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.

Aug. 24

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue G.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 700 block of Boston.

Aug. 25

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1900 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.

An officer assisted another agency in the 2100 block of Avenue F.

Terroristic threat-family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

An information report was completed in the 1200 block of Boston.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.

Aug. 26

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.

Aug. 27

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Youmans.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 700 block of South 17th Street.

Aug. 28