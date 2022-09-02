ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Port Neches-Groves runner earns first place cross country finish

Morgan Campbell, Port Neches-Groves

The Cross Country season is back in full swing, and a local runner already earned a first-place finish.

Port Neches-Groves runner Morgan Campbell came in first in the 5A-6A race at the Rick Miller Relays in Bridge City this past weekend.

Campbell finished with a time of 12:51.73.

She returns to action this weekend, as she and her teammates compete in the Cardinal CC Classic at Claiborne Park in Vidor.

PNG will then compete at Nederland’s Bulldog Invitational the weekend of Sept. 10 at C.O. Wilson Middle School.