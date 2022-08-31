Virginia Chavis, 91, transitioned, peacefully, from this life on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Virginia was baptized and raised as a faithful servant and a devout Catholic. She was a woman of God who not only believed, but lived her life based on Faith, Hope and Love.

She has always been a woman of great strength and raised her children the same way.

Lady Chavis remained a member of Knights of St. Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, St. Mary’s Court #182 with 46 years of service.

She was a Mary Kay Consultant for many years, and was well known for her specialty, homemade pies and her sweet tea. She will be truly missed by so many people.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman Chavis, Sr.; son, Herman Chavis, Jr.; two grandchildren, Sonia Rene and Jemal Chavis; two brothers, Willis Simonette, Sr. and Wilmer Simonette, Sr.; two sisters, Jeanette Savoie and Shirley Simonette; one nephew, Wilmer Simonette Jr.

Left to cherish her memories is one brother, Paul Simonette; her wonderful children, Sherry Carter (Alvin), Joyce Simpson, Lois Chavis, Virginia Miller, Glenda Alfred (Johnny), and Quentin Chavis (Denise); also 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-great grandchild; a special and loving goddaughter, Janice Milo and godson Willis Simonette, Jr.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4600 Procter St., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice and no one will take away your joy” John 16:22