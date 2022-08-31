POLICE: Man wanted for arrest after girlfriend stabbed “multiple” times
Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Beaumont Police Department Family Violence detectives are searching for 36-year-old Robert J. Eaglin.
He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
Police said he stabbed his former girlfriend multiple times on Sunday.
The victim is in serious condition, and Eaglin has a warrant out for his arrest.
If you know the whereabouts of Eaglin, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.
You can submit tips to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.
All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.