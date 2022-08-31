Local woman takes plea deal in fatal stabbing case of her boyfriend

Published 10:33 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By PA News

Lachrisha Abshire

A local woman previously charged with murder will instead serve a sentence on a lesser charge.

LaChrisha Abshire, 35, a Port Arthur transient, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the May 13, 2020, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Taylor Rodriguez, 23.

Rodriguez was also a Port Arthur transient.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She was sentenced Monday to 15 years, according to information from an employee in Criminal District Judge John Stevens’ court.

According to the arrest warrant, Abshire and Rodriguez had an altercation and she stabbed him. Abshire said she and Rodriguez fled the scene. Abshire then made an outcry to a relative, which resulted in the body being found by another individual. The warrant further states Rodriguez’s wounds suggest the injuries were intentional.

Information from Port Arthur Police released several days after the crime indicated the victim died from a stab wound to his upper thigh.

Rodriguez was found in a wooded area adjacent to the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

More News

BASF donation to Bob Hope Elementary School creates state-of-the-art STEM lab

Taste of Gumbo returning as in-person event in March; check out Port Arthur details

Port Neches police officers’ goal to create gym expands to greater community outreach

Port Arthur Police update Prince Hall shooting investigation, response from victim

Print Article