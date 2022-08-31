Local woman takes plea deal in fatal stabbing case of her boyfriend

A local woman previously charged with murder will instead serve a sentence on a lesser charge.

LaChrisha Abshire, 35, a Port Arthur transient, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the May 13, 2020, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Taylor Rodriguez, 23.

Rodriguez was also a Port Arthur transient.

She was sentenced Monday to 15 years, according to information from an employee in Criminal District Judge John Stevens’ court.

According to the arrest warrant, Abshire and Rodriguez had an altercation and she stabbed him. Abshire said she and Rodriguez fled the scene. Abshire then made an outcry to a relative, which resulted in the body being found by another individual. The warrant further states Rodriguez’s wounds suggest the injuries were intentional.

Information from Port Arthur Police released several days after the crime indicated the victim died from a stab wound to his upper thigh.

Rodriguez was found in a wooded area adjacent to the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.