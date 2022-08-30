Memorial quarterback Davion Wilson powers Titans; “I am not going to let them tackle me”

Memorial quarterback Davion Wilson and the rest of the offense put on quite a show in the first 2022 start for the Titans, as they beat Port Neches-Groves 50-15 Friday.

The Spring DeKaney transfer rushed 17 times for 97 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed 11 of 15 passes for 138 yards. The passing stat line could easily be for more than 200 yards if it weren’t for some untimely slips and drops by Titans receivers.

Wilson also sat out for a considerable portion of the game once the Titans had a big lead.

Wilson’s running style is a bit different from Jah’mar Sanders, who led the Titans the last three seasons. Sanders was often quick enough to avoid contact, where Wilson, at 6’2”, 200 lbs., doesn’t shy away.

“I was a running back in little league,” he said laughing. “I look up to Cam Newton. That is my role model and a player I watch a lot. I feel like I just go out there and give it every thing I got. I feel like one person can’t tackle me. I am not going to let them tackle me. I am going to try and stay up and get as many yards as I can for my teammates. I want to do anything I can to put my teammates in a good situation. I will put my body on the line for that.”

Wilson was quick to put the team’s success on his teammates and coaches.

“I always tell my teammates that we are going to go out there and execute,” he said. “We have put in all of the hard work in the offseason. We have a great coaching staff around us. We just want to keep those guys up, going and in the right mindset. The moment wasn’t too big for anybody. Anyone on the team can step up, in my opinion.”

A first start at PNG Stadium can be intimidating, but Wilson said he tries to focus on the field once the ball is kicked off.

His head coach, Brian Morgan, said Wilson and his teammates were amped up before the game but did a good job of leveling out.

“I thought after about the first series, he calmed down,” Morgan said. “He was pretty wired up, maybe a little too wired up. He gave the ball to the guys he was supposed to. We feel like our skill guys at all five positions are really good. That was good to see. He ran really physical and got some tough yards. There was still some quarterback run stuff that he didn’t run great. We went over that over the weekend. It is stuff he will correct. He is a smart kid.”