National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall, flooding concerns for Monday motorists

Published 7:16 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service has a hazardous weather message Monday for motorists in Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond.

Officials said there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall and flooding.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service, 8.29.22)

Thunderstorms with high rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches or more in an hour are possible. These high rainfall rates in a short period of time may lead to flooding of poor drainage urban areas.

Also, if these rainfall amounts fall over areas where grounds have become saturated then there is the potential for flooding of creeks, bayous, drainage ditches and other low lying areas.

The slight risk potential (level 2 out of 4) or at least a 15 percent chance of excessive rainfall across Southeast Texas and extreme southwest Louisiana.

Showers and storms increase in the slight risk area Monday morning spreading inland by midday into early afternoon Monday.

