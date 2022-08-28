Open house to provide info on Port Arthur projects to improve existing hurricane flood protection

The Port Arthur Project, a component of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Program, will host a public open house Sept. 22 to provide the public with information about progress.

The Port Arthur Project is one of three projects included in the S2G Program and focuses on improvements to the existing hurricane flood protection system in the Port Arthur area.

These improvements will reduce the risk of flooding from coastal storm surges, while not inducing adverse impacts to area residents and businesses within the Port Arthur area.

The Port Arthur Project is a partnership of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its non-federal sponsor, the Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7. The recently established Gulf Coast Protection District is partnering with DD7 to enhance the resiliency of the Texas Coast from future coastal storms.

The Sept. 22 event will be from 4-7 p.m. at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Drive.

Informational displays will be available for public viewing, and project team representatives will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Public feedback and participation are encouraged. The public open house is intended to inform and provide opportunities for the public to participate in the Port Arthur Project.

Written comments will be accepted during the public open houses and may be emailed to S2GPortArthur@usace.army.mil.

To learn more about the Port Arthur Project, visit swg.usace.army.mil/S2G/PortArthur.