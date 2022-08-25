JESUS ACOSTA — Bob Hope educators are “champion” that our students deserve

Bob Hope High School is grateful to have received an A rating from the Texas Education Agency.

This is the first time in its history as a stand-alone campus that the school has received an A rating.

In 2020 the high school moved from 9th avenue to its current location on Highway 73 and separated from a 6-12 school to a 9-12 campus while increasing its enrollment.

Bob Hope High School is one of only two high schools in the Region 5 area to receive an A rating but the only open enrollment public school in the area.

In addition to the A rating, Bob Hope High School earned five Distinctions Designations in the areas of ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps.

Five out of seven is the highest total distinction in the area for any high school.

At the end of the year we were certain that we laid it all on the line for our students.

We didn’t have any reservations about what more we could have done. This is a testament to the teachers, students and the community that supports us.

Our teachers worked so hard, having an extended school day, staying for tutorials and coming in on Saturdays.

When I was hired by CEO Dr. Bobby Lopez, he was very straightforward in letting me know that COVID-19 will not be an excuse to underperform. Our students deserve our best and everything we got to prepare them for the future.

To me it was a challenge I knew I was ready for and frankly I knew with the great system Dr. Lopez has built over the last 13 years, we would be successful.

The sad truth is this is a one-day celebration. The same day we officially found out about our A rating; we were already working on how to help this year’s students.

We can’t rest on our laurels; the state is coming out with new test question types this year, and we must get students ready for a different type of test.

High schools all over the state are not only getting students ready for the state mandated exams, but getting them college, career and military ready (CCMR) as that is also part of how we are graded.

The rating is great, but we grade ourselves on so much more than just that rating, as I know many schools do, too.

We strive to build good citizens who make great contributions to society, all while transforming a community. This year we will leave no stone unturned to accomplish our mission.

Dr. Rita Pearson said, every child deserves a champion. Here we work every day to be that champion. GO EAGLES!!!

Jesús B. Acosta Ed. D is director of Bob Hope High School. He can be reached at jesus.acosta@bobhopeschool.org.