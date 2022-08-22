Douglass “Doug” Cumming Lawson passed away and entered his heavenly home on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the age of 82.

He was a resident of River Ridge, LA for the past 39 years.

Mr. Lawson served as a clinical social worker with St. John Parish Public School System for 28 years, before retiring in June 2011.

He was born in Houston, TX on November 7, 1939.

A native of Port Arthur, TX, Mr. Lawson graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Andrew and Carriebelle Heavin Lawson, of Port Arthur, TX, and his older brother, William Heavin Lawson. He is survived by a younger sister, Carolyn Lawson Sims, and three nephews, and one niece.

Mr. Lawson received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX.

He was actively involved in contributing historical articles and poetry to the school newspaper and served as president of the campus writer’s club.

Mr. Lawson attended the University of Oklahoma, where he enrolled in the graduate school of journalism for several years before earning a master’s degree in Social Work in June, 1966.

He also later completed graduate courses in guidance counseling at the University of New Orleans.

Following graduation from OU, Mr. Lawson was employed as Division/Campus Director with three different children’s residential facilities in Texas and Kansas.

Mr. Lawson received the Distinguished Staff Award in 1999, from Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, TX.

He worked in the Special Education Department at McNeese University in Lake Charles, LA, before relocating to New Orleans in 1983.

Mr. Lawson always remained passionate about and dedicated to his work with young people.

He was especially effective in working with troubled youths and families.

Favorite leisure activities included reading all types of literature, writing poetry, watching classic movies, traveling and collecting pieces of memorabilia and accent pieces for his always-cluttered home.

At one time he owned property on Canyon Lake in Texas and enjoyed spending time in the surrounding Hill Country.

Mr. Lawson was a Civil War buff, and especially liked visiting southern battlefields and historic sites.

He loved New Orleans culture and lifestyle, and was excited attending Jazz Fest for 33 years, and other local festivals, and savoring good Creole/Cajun cuisine. The biggest highlights of his residence in New Orleans were the five summers spent in Europe through the University of New Orleans.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional visitation arrangements have been made in Houston on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Interment will follow in decedent’s family plot at Historic Hollywood Cemetery, Oakwood Terrace Section, 3506 North Main Street, Houston, TX.

You may want to consider memorial donations of your choice to Bright Star Foundation, Bright Star Research for Macular Degeneration, American Battlefield Trust, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

