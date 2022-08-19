KATHIE’s KORNER — May you enjoy these (early) Autumn blessings

I know I’m early with my Autumn column; so looking forward to a cool change in the weather here in Texas. It’s been a very hot spring and summer.

As I look around, while my husband is driving and shopping for flowers, I so enjoy the “orangeness!” Some fields are covered with hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and a few different colors of green and white are such “eye candy” to us.

Oh, and let’s not forget the real, tangible, CANDY CORN!

When we pastored, Rock Church, S.E., one year, we had our property full of the orange beauties, little skits for children and storybook time with costumes on our workers.

It was so fun to be a part of this autumn celebration, chatting with people, sharing Jesus and watching the joy in their children’s faces as they picked out a few pumpkins for their home and hopefully a new relationship with Jesus!

Great “orange” memory…

These wonderful pumpkins are great for cooking and canning with holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas needing “pumpkin pie” or batter for pumpkin cookies or bread, yum.

Some folks like to carve fun faces on them.

I remember playing outdoors as a kid in our neighborhood, in the evening, smelling the candle in the carved ones as the people scraped-out insides and their children helped them make a face when the light shown through, hopefully, fun, happy “orangeheads.”

Or, the top with the stem cut off was prepared to let that savory smell float through the yards and streets.

So, have fun with this Autumn, share Jesus, and don’t be ‘creepy’ with your decorations.

Children are already plopped into this world with a bunch of goofy traditions. Start some of your own family fun, your own candy or cookies in this Harvest time.

Come visit me at Church On The Rock-Sun 9:30 & 10:30 with Pastor Ron Hammonds, the praise team, Sunday School (all ages) and good Word and Prayer for all.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.