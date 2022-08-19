SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Felony criminal indictments issued this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary and assault to drug charges.

KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred July 12.

KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an offense that occurred July 12.

KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred April 7.

KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred May 13.

Michele Renee Baker, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Feb. 17.

Angel Josue Cardenas, 20, of Beaumont was indicted or aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 14.

Jerry Louis Craigen, 62, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 1.

Joshua Dale Dubois, 49, of Port Neches was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident hat occurred July 18.

Dominique A. Duhon, 27, of Port Neches was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred June 11.

Rodolgo Torres Gomez, 61, of Conroe was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 10.

Kojon Heard, also known as Kujon Karl Heard, Kuhon Karl Heard, Kojon Karl Heard and Kojohn Karl Heard, 47, of Houston was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred June 6.

Perry Hill, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred July 4.

Aaron Jamal Johnson, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated kidnapping for an incident that occurred July 14.

Aaron Jamal Johnson, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 14.

Anna Mae Kelly, 40, transient, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred June 7.

Larry Anthony Nickerson, 44, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred June 16.

Joaquin Sanchez Perez, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 20.

Austin Michael Peterson, 17, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and tramadol, for an incident that occurred April 8.

Nathan Lynn Roberts Jr., 28, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in a drug free zone for an incident that occurred April 17.

Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Jul 14.

Christopher John Smith, 39, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred June 28.

Amanda Dawn Townsend, 44, of Orange was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 4.

Alicia Porras Trahan, 60, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 30.

Adrian R. White, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred June 17.

William Mitchell Duggins, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Aug 4.