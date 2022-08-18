Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16:
Aug. 10
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 7000 block of Howe.
Aug. 11
- Chanelle Porter, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Monroe.
- An information report was filed in the 4400 block of Main.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Anselmo.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Charles.
Aug. 12
- An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- A forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
Aug. 13
- An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.
- An information report was filed in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Ruby.
- An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Jackson.
- Evading arrest/detention report was filed in the 5200 block of Dryden.
Aug. 14
- Ricky Prater, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Cody Segler, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Lawndale.
- A dog bite was reported in the 5000 block of Foster.
Aug. 15
- Jamaysha Butler, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of FM 366.
- Roderick Blanchette, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
- William Randolph, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Stuart.
- Chealsi Borque, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Calvin Warrick, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency and failed to identify fugitive, intent to give false information in the 4900 block of 39th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.
- An information/burglary of a building report was filed in the 4800 block of Garfield.
Aug. 16
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South.