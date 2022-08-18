Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16:

Aug. 10

Burglary of a building was reported in the 7000 block of Howe.

Aug. 11

Chanelle Porter, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Monroe.

An information report was filed in the 4400 block of Main.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Anselmo.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Charles.

Aug. 12

An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

A forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Aug. 13

An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.

An information report was filed in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Ruby.

An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Jackson.

Evading arrest/detention report was filed in the 5200 block of Dryden.

Aug. 14

Ricky Prater, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Cody Segler, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Lawndale.

A dog bite was reported in the 5000 block of Foster.

Aug. 15

Jamaysha Butler, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of FM 366.

Roderick Blanchette, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6700 block of 39 th Street.

Street. William Randolph, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Stuart.

Chealsi Borque, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Calvin Warrick, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency and failed to identify fugitive, intent to give false information in the 4900 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.

An information/burglary of a building report was filed in the 4800 block of Garfield.

Aug. 16