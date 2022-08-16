Weather Service monitoring tropical wave near Texas, potential cyclone development

Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By PA News

Weather officials are monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to make Texas landfall by sometime this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, there is low potential for tropical cyclone development, and even those unlikely impacts should be south of Southeast Texas.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A tropical wave currently located over the western Caribbean is forecast to enter the southwest Gulf of Mexico by Friday, where an area of low pressure may develop.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The latest guidance moves this wave into south Texas or Mexico over the weekend, where locally heavy rainfall may occur.

No impacts to Southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana or are expected at this time, but all interests should continue to monitor updates as they become available.

 

More News

Remains found in Port Arthur to be sent to morgue to help with identification

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Police Chief announces plans to retire, reflects on career

Texas Education Agency rates schools for first time since COVID; see the local grades

Nederland school leaders, police chief discuss possibility of armed teacher program, outline next step

Print Article