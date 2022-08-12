Weather Service monitoring tropical disturbance near SETX; cyclone development possible

Published 10:59 am Friday, August 12, 2022

By PA News

A surface trough of low pressure is developing over the north-central Gulf of Mexico just offshore of southeastern Louisiana.

This system has a low chance (10 percent), according to the National Weather Service, of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

Any development will be slow to occur as it drifts west-southwestward over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible, especially across coastal portions of the southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas through the weekend.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

