Mattie Sue Miller, 93, of Port Arthur, passed

away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her three daughters.

She was born on October 22, 1928 in Crowley, LA to Simon and Ollie Williams. She was a lifelong resident of the Port Arthur, TX area.

After retirement, she moved to Sam Rayburn for fifteen years. There she started a gift shop, “The Purple Cow.”

Her other hobbies included sewing, reading, casino trips, and most of all spending time with her family.

Mattie Sue was a member of Central Baptist Church in Port Arthur.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on Saturday evening August 20, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Courtyard in Groves, TX.

Mattie Sue is survived by her three daughters, Rhonda Miller of Port Arthur, Cheri Merkord of Wimberley, and Melissa (Missy) Wong and her husband David, of Nederland, and “adopted bonus daughters”, Karen Beck and Joyce Rainey of Port Arthur; grandchildren Mitch Merkord (Gayle), Shane Merkord (Sydney), Brandon Gremillion (Erica), Mindy Parrish (Justyn), Jayci Wong, Michael Wong (Lindsey), Sydney Solis (Anthony), Jeff Merkord, and Lisa Smith; eight great grandchildren; her brothers, Rufus (Bo) Williams (Dee) of Bowie, TX and Glenn Williams of Caldwell, TX,