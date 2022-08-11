Mattie Sue Miller

Published 7:27 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022

By PA News

Mattie Sue Miller

Mattie Sue Miller, 93, of Port Arthur, passed

away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her three daughters.

She was born on  October 22, 1928 in  Crowley, LA to Simon and Ollie Williams. She was a lifelong resident of the Port Arthur, TX area.

After retirement, she moved to Sam Rayburn for fifteen years. There she started a gift shop, “The Purple Cow.”

Her other hobbies included sewing, reading, casino trips, and most of all spending time with her  family.

Mattie Sue was a member of Central Baptist Church in Port Arthur.

A Celebration  of Life with family and friends will be held  on Saturday evening August 20, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Courtyard in Groves,  TX.

Mattie Sue is  survived by her three  daughters, Rhonda Miller of Port Arthur, Cheri Merkord of  Wimberley, and  Melissa (Missy) Wong and her husband David, of Nederland,  and “adopted bonus daughters”, Karen Beck and Joyce  Rainey of Port Arthur; grandchildren Mitch Merkord (Gayle), Shane Merkord (Sydney), Brandon Gremillion  (Erica), Mindy Parrish (Justyn), Jayci  Wong, Michael Wong (Lindsey), Sydney Solis (Anthony), Jeff  Merkord, and Lisa Smith; eight great grandchildren; her  brothers, Rufus (Bo) Williams (Dee) of Bowie, TX and Glenn Williams of Caldwell,  TX,

