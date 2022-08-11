James “June-June” Addison Jr.

James Addison Jr., 47, passed Saturday, July 30, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a 1993 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School. James was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

James was employed by the City of Port Arthur. He was an active member of the Street Lords M.C. Houston Chapter and also a member of the United Solider’s C.C.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy and Silas Addison and his father-in-law, Calvin Martin.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, LaMonica Addison; his three devoted children, Andralyn Addison, James Addison III and Janisha Addison; his parents, James Sr. and Brenda Addison, all of Port Arthur, TX; a sister, Megan (Micah) Enard of Beaumont, TX; his mother-in-law, Billy J. Martin of Port Arthur, TX; two nieces, Madison and Marissa Enard of Beaumont, TX.; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 501 West Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.