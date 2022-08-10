Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 1-7

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7:

  • Charles Cramer, 40, resisting arrest, search or transport, city warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
  • Chad Smith, 46, other agency warrant(s)
  • Lee Wiggins, 62, public intoxication

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7:

Aug. 1

  • Forgery was reported in the 300 block of East 1st Street.

Aug. 2

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 14th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of 11th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Canterbury.

Aug. 3

  • Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 2300 block of 7th Street.
  • A person was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation, city warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Mazur.

Aug. 4

  • No reports.

Aug. 5

  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of 2nd Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in Audubon Place.

Aug. 6

  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Washington.
  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 7

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Port Neches Avenue.

