Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 1-7
Published 12:24 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7:
- Charles Cramer, 40, resisting arrest, search or transport, city warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
- Chad Smith, 46, other agency warrant(s)
- Lee Wiggins, 62, public intoxication
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7:
Aug. 1
- Forgery was reported in the 300 block of East 1st Street.
Aug. 2
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 14th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of 11th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Canterbury.
Aug. 3
- Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 2300 block of 7th Street.
- A person was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation, city warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Mazur.
Aug. 4
- No reports.
Aug. 5
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of 2nd Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Harassment was reported in Audubon Place.
Aug. 6
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Washington.
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
Aug. 7
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Port Neches Avenue.