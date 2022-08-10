Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 1-7

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7:

Charles Cramer, 40, resisting arrest, search or transport, city warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Chad Smith, 46, other agency warrant(s)

Lee Wiggins, 62, public intoxication

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7:

Aug. 1

Forgery was reported in the 300 block of East 1st Street.

Aug. 2

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 14 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of 11 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Canterbury.

Aug. 3

Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 2300 block of 7 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for resisting arrest, search or transportation, city warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Mazur.

Aug. 4

No reports.

Aug. 5

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of 2 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Harassment was reported in Audubon Place.

Aug. 6

A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Washington.

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 7