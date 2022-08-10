POLICE: It could take time to ID remains authorities believe is man missing since 2008

Remains found in a Port Arthur waterway Tuesday believed to be that of a Port Neches man reported missing in 2008 could take a while to positively identify, according to authorities.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said a DNA search could be required before authorities can officially say the body of Adrian Lozoya has been found.

Lozoya was 26 when he went missing in May 2008. According to reports, he had met friends at a bar to watch a sporting event, and was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. May 4, 2008, at IHOP in Port Arthur.

He was reported missing after he was absent from his shift at work the following day.

Investigators discovered the remains Tuesday while searching a Port Arthur waterway for a Port Arthur man reported missing in July.

While divers combed a canal near the intersection of Texas 73 and Memorial Boulevard, they found two vehicles — the first matching the description of that Lozoya was last seen driving.

A driver passing the scene recognized the car and called Lozoya’s relative, Lemoine said.

Also on Tuesday, officials with the Port Arthur Fire Department’s Dive Team found a vehicle and the body of 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur, who was reported missing last month.

On Wednesday, members of the Jefferson County Crime Lab, Port Arthur Fire Department and Port Neches Police Department returned to the canal to process evidence.

Lemoine said when the vehicle matching that of Lozoya’s was pulled from the canal, water and mud poured out once the doors were opened. Officials searched the vehicle and waterway for evidence.

Police have not officially identified the remains found in the vehicle.

Following Lozoya’s disappearance, his family launched a very public search for the Port Neches man.

They purchased ads in The Port Arthur News seeking information on his whereabouts, and also hired a private investigator.

A helicopter was used to search the general area in which he was last seen, and Texas EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization, listed Lozoya on its website with physical description as well as information on clothing and vehicle.