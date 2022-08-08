Medical Center of SETX prioritizing every minute with your comprehensive heart and vascular health

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas officially launched its new Open Heart Surgery program this year.

In partnership with a team of 14 cardiologists, the program further compliments a robust heart and vascular service line that has performed more than 2,600 life- saving procedures in the past 12 months, hospital officials said.

Cardiology Committee Chairman Dr. Srinivasa Rao-Kothapalli, known in the community as Dr. Rao, said personalized care throughout the entire care continuum results in a 98.5 percent cardiac surgery success rate, exceeding the national average.

Between two campuses, The Medical Center boasts more than 10 surgical operating rooms and three cardiac catheterization labs, 22 progressive ICU/cardiac care patient rooms, two hospital-based emergency departments and a broad range of other diagnostic imaging capabilities.

Time is of the essence in treating acute cardiovascular conditions, but in far too many cases a fragmented and disorganized delivery system prohibits patients from receiving the treatments that can improve or even save their lives, Medical Center leaders say.

The American Heart Association said “definitive treatment for acute coronary syndromes should begin within one hour of symptom onset. Survival rates are improved by up to 50 percent if reperfusion, or the restoration of blood flow, is achieved within one hour of symptom onset.”

Up until now, most local residents in need of open-heart surgery have been forced to leave the area for care, according to The Medical Center.

The recommended length of time for door to balloon time (from the time a patient arrives at the emergency room until the time blood flow is restored) is less than 90 minutes. The cardiac care team at The Medical Center averages a door to balloon time of 61 minutes.

Rao said the team of doctors, nurses and technicians on call 24/7 and 365 days a year are determined to give the best quality care to patients and to serve “our community.”

“We pledge that the tradition of excellence will continue in future,” he said.

The Medical Center invested more than $4 million into their cardiology program over the past 12 months to cement a commitment to providing the best cardiology care in the area.

In terms of growth in cardiology services, Josh Snow, president of the multi-campus hospital system, stated, “In partnership with our first responders, cardiologists, primary care providers, and post- acute care facilities, we are building a value- based patient care model that is rooted in both clinical excellence and seamless care transitions for our patients.”

“This milestone is the latest example of how The Medical Center is serving markets in both Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, providing medical care for our community with a focus on excellence close to home.”

The Medical Center officials increased their commitment to quality in the continuity of care by investing in a high intensity physician staffing model within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As the only hospital in the region to provide these services, the program includes a dedicated, on-site critical care doctor available to immediately address any escalating patient care issues or interact with assisting patient caregivers.

In addition, The Medical Center invested in a state-of-art tele-ICU platform enabling a panel of critical care doctors to monitor patients remotely.

Speaking to the effectiveness of the dual-programs, Chief Operating Officer, Kory Browning, noted, “These programs allow our ICU nursing staff to have access to a critical care provider at any moment, improving our clinical effectiveness in caring with patients who require a higher level of care.”