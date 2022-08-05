Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries

NEDERLAND — Vehicle burglars struck this past week in Nederland and just north of the city, breaking into vehicles that were unlocked and locked.

From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were eight reported vehicle burglaries in Nederland, Chief Gary Porter said.

The burglaries were in various areas of town, including the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue, to North 14th and North 24th Streets and Avenue H.

The Spurlock north area, which is just outside the city limits and under the jurisdiction of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, also had a rash of vehicle burglaries.

“We believe there is a group of individuals working the area,” Porter said.

The majority of the burglaries happened to vehicles that were left unlocked, though some were secured, police said.

A targeted vehicle that was locked had its windows broken out.

Items stolen range from laptops to money to tools.

Nederland police are currently working with detectives with the Sheriff’s Office, Porter said.