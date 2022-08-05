Nederland Police arrests & responses: July 25-July 31
Published 12:10 am Friday, August 5, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 25 to July 31:
- Michael Spencer, 58, warrant other agency
- Daniel Young Sr., 57, warrant other agency
- Thomas Leach, 40, driving while intoxicated
- Ramiro Zuniga, 55, assault by threat-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 25 to July 31:
July 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
July 26
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Highway 69.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 27
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1300 block of Detroit.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
July 28
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Failure to stop and render aid was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Marshall.
July 29
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Ithaca.
- Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Boston.
- Found property was reported in the 1800 block of Atlanta.
July 30
- A person was arrested driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of North Highway 69.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 2200 block of Avenue E.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue E.
- Found property was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue G.
July 31
- Abandon/endanger a child was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
- Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of Luling.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.