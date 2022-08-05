Nederland Police arrests & responses: July 25-July 31

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 25 to July 31:

Michael Spencer, 58, warrant other agency

Daniel Young Sr., 57, warrant other agency

Thomas Leach, 40, driving while intoxicated

Ramiro Zuniga, 55, assault by threat-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 25 to July 31:

July 25

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

July 26

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Highway 69.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 27

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1300 block of Detroit.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

July 28

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Failure to stop and render aid was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Marshall.

July 29

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Ithaca.

Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Boston.

Found property was reported in the 1800 block of Atlanta.

July 30

A person was arrested driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of North Highway 69.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue E.

A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 2200 block of Avenue E.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue E.

Found property was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue G.

July 31