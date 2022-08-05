Nederland Police arrests & responses: July 25-July 31

Published 12:10 am Friday, August 5, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 25 to July 31:

  • Michael Spencer, 58, warrant other agency
  • Daniel Young Sr., 57, warrant other agency
  • Thomas Leach, 40, driving while intoxicated
  • Ramiro Zuniga, 55, assault by threat-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 25 to July 31:

July 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

July 26

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Highway 69.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 27

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1300 block of Detroit.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

July 28

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Failure to stop and render aid was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Marshall.

July 29

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Ithaca.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Boston.
  • Found property was reported in the 1800 block of Atlanta.

July 30

  • A person was arrested driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of North Highway 69.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 2200 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue E.
  • Found property was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue G.

July 31

  • Abandon/endanger a child was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of Luling.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

More News

Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries

Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments

Industry Show success follows 100+ vendors, opportunities to show services and goods

Pot Arthur man allegedly leads police on chase through 2 cities

Print Article