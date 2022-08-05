Industry Show success follows 100+ vendors, opportunities to show services and goods

Two giant cranes holding a banner greeted motorists driving near the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center on Wednesday.

Heavy equipment and industrial vehicles filled a portion of the parking lot, and several booths dotted the entrance area, a prelude to the more than 110 vendors who took part in the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industry Show.

Pat Avery, president and CEO of the Chamber, said this was the fourth annual Industry Show.

“We have more than 110 companies here who have the opportunity to show their services and goods,” Avery said.

A variety of vendors took part in the event, ranging from petrochemical companies, liquefied natural gas companies, contractors, hospitals and more.

Avery said they actually sold out of vendor spots for the event, which was free to the public to attend.

Chelcie Barnett with Echo Group said the company attends the Industry Show each year.

“We want to support the Chamber of Commerce,” Barnett said.

Echo Group, located in Port Arthur, is a contraction and service maintenance company that serves the petrochemical and chemical industries. It has been in business since 1976.

STS Industrial of Orange is in its second year of taking part in the show. Jake Miller, account manager, said this year seemed like a great year.

Joe Tant, with the Chamber, was pleased with the turnout.

“With over 875 guests at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industry Show, we count this event as a total success,” Tant said. “Having in excess of 110 companies from all across our area participate shows how bright our future in Southeast Texas truly is. We appreciate the leadership of our Chairperson of the Board, Mr. Stuart Salter, for leading us through another successful event.”