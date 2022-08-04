Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24

The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person.

Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case.

According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home July 24 and has not been seen or heard from since.

He was driving a 2003 white Cadillac Deville with Texas LP NVV0341.

He is described as 5’11, 180-200 lbs., medium build, black dreads and brown eyes.

Harris has a mustache and goatee. He wears glasses and has four gold teeth on the top, front of his mouth.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and unknown color shorts.

The family is concerned for his welfare because he does not have his medication with him that he requires daily.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.