Loran Bosarge of Pleasure Island, Port Arthur passed away on July 28, 2022 at the age of 82.

He was born on January 11, 1940 to Loran and Katherine Bosarge in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Loran graduated as Valedictorian from the Our Lady of Victories Catholic School in Pascagoula in 1956 and from LSU in 1960 with a BS in Physics.

He retired from IBM in 1995 after 30 years of service in marketing. He was very involved in Blended Families putting on workshops and individual counseling and was the first men’s director of the ACTS Retreat Program in Nederland.

He was a member of local gun clubs in Beaumont, Orange, and Lumberton. He loved skeet and trap shooting, fishing in Lake Sabine, and dancing with his favorite partner, his wife Mary Ethelyn. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Mary Ethelyn, his children – Mimi Bosarge, Charlotte Bosarge Falkner (Dane), Chad Hebert (Liz), Christy Fargo (Ladd), and five grandchildren – Madeline Bosarge, Cooper Hebert, Austin, Sean, and McKenna Fargo. He is also survived by his brothers Steve Bosarge (Nancy) and Ozzie, his sister Kathilee Slater (Jack), and his brother-in-law Raymond Allen.

A gathering of family and friends for a visitation will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 p.m.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland, Texas and will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Private cremation services to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Loran’s name to the National Multiple society.org or the Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org or the Knights of Columbus at P.O. Box 935, Nederland, TX 77627.