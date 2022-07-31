Groves woman charged following crash with Port Arthur Police vehicle

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Turtle Creek Drive and Anchor Drive.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday, a Port Arthur Police Department 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Turtle Creek Drive.

Troopers say a 2018 Cadillac SUV traveling southbound on Anchor Drive disregarded the stop sign and struck the Chevrolet.

The driver and passenger of the Port Arthur Police Department Chevrolet were taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas and treated for their injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, Gloria Roy, 71, of Groves, was taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Driving While Intoxicated.