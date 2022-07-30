Benefit planned for Mid County girl, 3, battling leukemia

A benefit is nearing for a local family of a young girl battling leukemia.

Madison Jackson, 3, was diagnosed with Standard Risk High Pre-B cell acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January and is currently undergoing treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital. She is in the delayed intensification portion of the treatments, which is requiring her, her mom Alexandra Jackson and older sister Mia Jackson, 4, to move five minutes from the hospital.

Madison’s dad, Bradley Jackson, will stay behind and work but will travel to Houston during the days she has treatment and on weekends, Alexandra said.

Another hurdle is that Madison, called Madi, is sensitive to the treatments.

“In March and April she did a phase similar to this and we were probably at the hospital six or eight weeks. She had rhinovirus and couldn’t knock it because her immune system was at rock bottom,” Alexandra said. During those times she was taken by ambulance to the hospital, which is why her doctors are suggesting they move close to the facility.

Yet even with treatments, Madi is in good spirits.

“She acts like nothing is wrong. Even having to shave her hair didn’t bother her,” Alexandra said. “She’s still just as spunky, even beating up on her older sister. She’s been really good, thank the Lord.”

Alexandra and Bradley are doing well but the hospital stays are emotionally draining.

“We stay strong for her and focus on getting through it,” the mom said.

Madi still has about 18 months of treatment left, and in December will, hopefully, enter the maintenance phase. This means she will be on oral chemo, go for monthly checkups and be able to return to daycare.

The benefit

Circle of Hope will host the benefit for Madison Jackson from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Nederland Knights of Columbus Hall, 315 Hardy Ave.

There will be a silent and live auction, barbecue lunches, 50/50 split the pot, live music, face panting and games for kids.

Emmett Hollier, president of Circle of Hope, asked those who can to come out and enjoy the day. And while the benefit is to assist the family financially, the Jacksons will also appreciate seeing the community support.

“The money is to help the family go through this, but more importantly is the emotional support,” Hollier said. “Like, wow, that person is here getting plate lunches and doesn’t know my daughter and they are here to help her. It sends a message that, no matter what journey we walk in life, we don’t walk it alone.”

Donations can be made to Neches Federal Credit Union, account number 59432-13. Write in memo: Madison Jackson benefit. This is for all locations in Southeast Texas. For more information, call 409-722-1174.

Advice for parents

Alexandra offered advise to other parents: if their child is experiencing unexplained fevers and random severe bruising, then bring the child to their pediatrician and have blood drawn because these can be early signs of leukemia.

“Leukemia is the most common childhood cancer. It seems to be popping up more and more. If there’s ever any worry, I would advise parents to act quick on it and go get them checked out. Thanks God we did that,” she said.

Alexandra also wants to thank the community for being there for them. The Jacksons are known for stepping in and helping others in need.

“It’s really nice to feel the love back when we are struggling with this journey,” she said.