TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Myron Getwood gets 2nd graders interested in social studies

When Washington Elementary School educator Myron Getwood learned being selected Teacher of the Month sponsored by Philpott Motors came with a $500 gift card, she immediately knew what she’d be doing with the money.

She couldn’t wait to buy items for her second grade social studies classroom.

“She enjoys Social Studies,” said Principal Lucrecia Harris. “She enjoys working with the kids, letting them know about the past and present things that are going on in Port Arthur and the world. She’s here every day. If I need her to go and cover a class, it’s not a problem. She loves doing it. She loves children.”

Getwood has been teaching social studies for 37 years.

“This was my elementary school,” she said while standing in her Washington Elementary School classroom. “I finished from Lincoln High School, home of the Bumblebees.”

The Port Arthur native attended Prairie View A&M University, earning a degree in Social Studies Composite. Then after returning for her certification in elementary education, she obtained her master’s degree.

But her choice in subjects was in her blood.

“My brother and my sister-in-law were both social studies teachers when they finished college,” she said. “That’s how they met. It just inspired me to go into social studies.”

While they cover a wide range of topics on a state and national level, Getwood’s specialty is teaching students about their hometown.

“I like to teach about the community,” she said. “Community Helpers is one of my best units.”

With the start of school right around the corner, the long-time educator is ready to get back in class.

“I’m looking forward to a great year, a lot of students coming in, getting them started and excited about the subject, and about the different units we’ll be working in,” she said.

And one of those highlights includes the addition of a Boxlight flat panel, which flips from a video screen to an interactive touch-screen.

“They’re going to enjoy that, and I’m excited about being able to work with them,” Getwood said.

And being able to teach the students won’t be a problem for Getwood, Harris said, as the social studies teacher has done her own research on the topic, recently attending a TED Conference on the subject.

“She stays abreast,” the principal said. “Everything that changes, she knows about it. She’s willing to learn after more than 30 years, and that’s a blessing.”