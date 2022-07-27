Tween, teen girl camps in Port Arthur aim at self-esteem, confidence boost

Two separate events aimed at tween and teen girl empowerment are set for this week.

The first event is set for Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Texas Artist Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. This event is for girls in ninth to 12th grades and registration is not required.

A second, unrelated event— Tween Esteem Camp — is set for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Registration is closed but subsequent events are in the works.

Teen Girls Empowerment Workshop

The Port Arthur Health Department is hosting Thursday’s event, which will include an array of activities.

Judith Smith, director of health services, said there will be speakers talking about healthy lifestyles, healthy eating, dressing to impress and how to conduct yourself during an interview, where it be for a job, pageant or scholarship.

Attendees also receive a journal and learn how to write an essay.

“We want to give them encouragement. They are faced with so many things in school and we want them to be comfortable with who they are and to know they can attain anything,” Smith said. “Like the slogan, ‘she believed she could so she did.’ We want them to know they can do and be everything they want to be as long as they put the work into it.”

There will be door prizes, sweet treats, dinner will be prepared and there will be music.

Tween Esteem Camp

Mistie Layne and daughter Lauren Perez is bringing the Tween Esteem Camp to the Medical Center on Saturday.

Layne said when giving the camps she likes to find a problem tween girls face and present an answer. This time around the problem is vaping.

Layne will bring in a pulmonary specialist who will give information on the dangers of smoking and vaping.

They will also learn about self-confidence, loving themselves the way they are, Write it Out affirmation writing exercises, information on the menstrual cycle and creating a vision board to help manifest their future.

“This will be a day of empowerment for girls. To make them feel special,” Layne said. “And have a voice. I have everyone speak out and learn their voice matters.”

Perez will teach the girls about entrepreneurship during the camp.