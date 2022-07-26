New Lamar State College Port Arthur degree “music” to the ears of those seeking major credential

What “Music” means at Lamar State College Port Arthur is the introduction of a new Applied Arts and Science degree that will stand as the first two years of study for students seeking a bachelor’s degree in that field.

The degree, which will take four semesters to complete, allows students to accumulate hours of credit required by all two- and four-year schools for Music majors.

“The reputation of Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Commercial Music program extends across the nation,” said Eddie Vandewalker, chair of the Commercial Music, Visual and Performing Arts department. “Students come here for the opportunity to work with instructors who have proven themselves in the field of music. They come here for lower tuition and the ability to really get to know their instructors and fellow classmates.

“The Associate of Arts in Music is a huge step forward for our program.”

This new degree joins Audiovisual Production, Audio Engineering, and Performance as the two-year music-related associate degrees available through the CMVPA Department. Certificates are also available over a two-semester period for Audio Engineering and Performance.

The Music degree requires 31 hours of related study that must be applied to the bachelor’s degree with a major in music, which can include performance, instrumental or vocal music education, or composition, among others.

In addition, students will take 29 hours of Core Curriculum which will satisfy all requirements for a four-year degree.

“We’ve had success stories come from the halls of the Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Center and many more will happen with this new degree opportunity,” Vandewalker said. “The facilities here, the instructors, everything is first-class.”

The Monroe Performing Arts Center features a 400-seat main stage theater for concerts and musicals while a Blackbox Theater hosts recitals and small musicals. The main theater lobby doubles as a beautiful and acoustically vibrant recital hall. Among the equipment used by LSCPA are Yamaha pianos that are used for performances, ensemble rehearsals, and private lessons.

Scholarships and grants are available to those who qualify. For information on the new Music degree, go to lamarpa.edu/aasmusic. You can also contact Vandewalker at vandewalkerre@lamarpa.edu or by calling his office at 409-984-6520.

To contact an Enrollment Services counselor directly, email enrollmentservices@lamarpa.edu or call 409-984-6467.