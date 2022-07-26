Donnell “Don” A. Ramsey, having completed his tasks here on earth, is now with those he loves, who preceded him in death.

Don as he was affectionately known to his family and friends was 83 years of age when he passed away peaceably at home on Friday, July 22, 2022.

He was born on October 30, 1938, in Marshall, Texas to Clara Bell and Oye David Ramsey.

Don was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Don received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and retired from Gulf States Utilities (Entergy) in Port Arthur as an electrician.

His hobbies consisted of dancing, fishing and traveling around the world with his wife, Barbara. Don belonged to several organizations, Knights of Columbus, Junior Achievements, Jaycees, Toastmasters International, Scouts and International Student Exchange Program.

Don was personable, funny and had a profound sense of humor.

His kind nature, smile and quirky jokes will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Bell (Sullivan) Ramsey and Oye David Ramsey; daughter, Robin Ramsey; brothers, Toby Ramsey and Wyatt Ramsey; and sister, Deloras Baker.

Those left behind to cherish Don’s memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara G. Ramsey of Nederland, TX; sons, Danny Ramsey and his wife, Cathy; David Ramsey and his wife, Sandra; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; brother, Jim Ramsey and his wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Linda Gunn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in honor of Donnell “Don” Ramsey may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Shriners Hospital for Children.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Don’s Life to begin at 2:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Southeast Texas Veteran’s Service Group will provide Full Military Honors.