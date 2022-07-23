New owner of several Fuel Depots says which Port Arthur locations are changing, what’s coming

Five former Fuel Depot locations in Port Arthur and one in Beaumont have new owners.

On June 10, OKH Global bought the following locations: 4200 Gulfway Drive, 6107 West Port Arthur Road, 700 W. Gulfway Drive, 6800 9th Ave., 7621 N. Twin City Highway, all in Port Arthur; and 2580 S. 4th St. in Beaumont., said Audrey McAlpine, director of marketing for McAlpine Interests and the broker representing OHK Global in the Read Estate transaction.

And with new ownership comes change.

Sam Aly, CEO of OHK Global, said some of the changes include cleaning up the locations and making them better for the community.

There will be different inventory, and customer service will be better, Aly said.

OHK operates 43 locations, and is ready to bring more professionalism to the market in Port Arthur and beyond.

There are also plans to change the kitchen areas to add more fresh foods and, possibly, franchise offerings locally.

Aly could not discuss some issues related to changes due to confidentiality.

The timeline for the changes is three to six months, he said.