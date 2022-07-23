POLICE: Store clerk attacked with knife, fights back and shoots suspected robber

On Friday at 11:34 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to Everest Food Mart, 2810 Eastex Freeway, in reference to a robbery in progress.

Dispatch advised the store clerk called 911 and stated a man was robbing the store with a knife.

While officers were in route, the clerk advised she had shot the suspect.

Officers arrived on scene and located the clerk and robbery suspect inside the store.

Preliminary investigation revealed during the robbery the robber entered the store, displayed a knife and attacked the clerk prior to her discharging her firearm.

The victim sustained several minor injuries during the altercation.

The suspected robber was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries; however, charges are expected.