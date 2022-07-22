Port Neches Police Department chief gets city approval to turn land into subdivision

PORT NECHES — Police Chief Paul Lemoine was granted City Council permission Thursday to develop a subdivision, but the longtime lawman isn’t headed into real estate.

Instead, it was a formality needed to split his property into five individual lots for his family.

“I have my house that I’m living in, and I’m moving into my barndominium behind my house,” he said. “I’m selling my house to my family member, and I’ve got some lots carved out for my kids, if they should ever want to move out there.”

Lemoine’s 7.321 acres of land is being divided into five lots and officially called Lemoine Place.

The police chief went through the necessary applications in May, according to documents provided from the city, and subsequently provided approval letters from Spectrum, AT&T, Entergy Texas and Texas Gas Company dated in April.

A public meeting was held Thursday at City Hall, where no one gave opposition to the separation of the existing land.

City Manager Andre Wimer said the Planning and Zoning Commission met July 11 and approved the preliminary plat review. Wimer, as well, recommended approval to council members.

Lemoine, a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School, has spent more than 36 years in law enforcement and nearly 14 with the Port Neches Police Department. Previous experience includes working for the Port Arthur Police Department in the mid-80s.

With three children and several grandchildren, he said the replat was an opportunity to provide his children with land on which they could build homes and bring family members closer together.

In other business

Council members approved calling for a general election Nov. 8.

Place 1 Councilman Chris McMahon and Place 2 Councilman Adam Anders are both up for election.

Each indicated Thursday they would be refiling for their respective positions.