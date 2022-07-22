Amanda Elizabeth Collier, 93, of Groves, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Amanda was born April 28, 1929, in Fred, Texas to the late Ruby and Fain Dean.

Amanda was a member of Val Verde Baptist Church in Groves. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and working outside in her flower beds.

Amanda was a fiercely independent and extremely strong-minded woman, this along with her relationship with the Lord helped her to weather life’s many storms.

After 25 years of service, Amanda retired from the Health Care Industry as a registered nurse.

She cherished her children, adored her grandchildren and will be missed by them all.

Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Fain Dean and Ruby Lee (Odom) Dean; spouse, Forrest Collier; son, Forrest Lynn Collier; sister, Dorothy Sirmons; and brother, Richard Dean.

Those left behind to cherish Amanda’s memory are her children, Dorothy Bernice Guidry and her husband, Donnie of Port Neches, TX; Ruby Christine Stewart and her husband, Robert of Groves, TX; Lillian Anita Myers and her husband, Lawrence of Port Neches, TX; grandchildren, Carl Guidry and his wife, Jodie; Kara Fenn and her husband, James; Cole Guidry and his wife, Julie; Brandy Lee Stewart, Beaux, Stewart and his wife, Kelly; Spencer Williams, Skyler Williams and his husband, Ray; Lucas Myers, Cameron Frost, Aaron Collier and his wife Katelyn, Narissa Byrd and her husband Adam.

Amanda also leaves behind great grandchildren, Tori Guidry, Joshua Guidry, Macie Reeves, Kaiden Reeves, Andrew Guidry, Nolan Guidry, Parker Guidry, Conner Stewart, Logan Stewart, Penelope Williams, Madelynn Frost, Noah Collier and Carson Byrd (in October).

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Amanda’s Life to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Beech Creek Baptist Cemetery, 437 CR 4540, Spurger, TX 77660.