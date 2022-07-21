Free of charge Tween Esteem empowerment camp for girls set July 30; check out the details

The returning TWEEN ESTEEM camp is proud to announce they have 30 scholarship positions for girls ages 9-12 to attend the camp July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

Register by calling 409-466-4309.

Co-founders Mistie Layne and Lauren Perez have aligned with Judge Joe Guillory and City Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III to gain community support from Port Arthur and Mid County, which allows the camp to be free or charge.

Girls are taught how to WRITE IT OUT, where they experience how powerful writing can be to release anger, gain mental clarity and activate creativity.

During the financial literacy segment taught by Catherine Bell, they learn how to become an entrepreneur, how to allocate their earnings to charity and the importance of re-investing in their business.

The girls will be given a make-up kit and taught how to apply age-appropriate make-up by Shelley Robertson, a professional Sephora makeup artist and will learn about menstruation education and hygiene by Mrs. Beaumont International 2022 Meg Baertl Brown.

Dr. Roozbeh Sharif, local pulmonologist, will talk to the girls about the dangers of vaping and smoking.

Self-affirmation exercises will be taught, social skills sharpened and they will create a vision board to manifest their future.

In addition to all the learning, plenty of fun is to be had while decorating their caboodles, dancing, playing games and becoming more empowered and inspired than before. The day ends with a graduation ceremony at 3:30 p.m. with parents invited to attend.

Tween Esteem is sponsored by Red Door Realty, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Merry-go-round Daycare, Raising Cain’s, Titan Impact Group, MB Consulting and Coaching, Dr. Roozbeh Sharif, Great American Cookies, Bath and Body Works, B & B Movie Theatre, Bear and Bird Design, Parker Lumber, Chick-fil-a and the 99cent store.