Ellen Faye Langlinais, 82, of Nederland, Texas gained her heavenly wings, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Ellen “Faye” was born on March 17, 1940, in Nederland, Texas to the late Edith and Freddie Hartner.

She was a godly woman who was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and stayed in constant prayers having all of them to worry over.

Ellen “Faye” was a lifelong parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

She graduated from Nederland High School and attended Lamar University.

She was a wonderful seamstress that made summer clothes and dance costumes for her daughters when they were young.

She was a hard worker at every job she ever had, most of all the one called, “Mom”!

Ellen “Faye” was preceded in death by her parents, Edith (DeCuire) Hartner and Freddie Hartner; sisters, Irene Hawkins, Juanita Wolfford and Sue Swearingen.

Those left behind to cherish her loving memory include her husband of 64 ½ years, John C. Langlinais of Nederland; children, Lori Rawls and her husband, Jimmy; Karen Moore and her husband, Wayne; Rhonda Vickrey and her husband, John; grandchildren, Khoby, Kyler, Colton, Brendan, Lori, Kari and Josi; great grandchildren, Macie, Kali, Jaci, Braydin, Markus, Kamrin, Rali, Coy and Elliana, who will arrive in August; great-great grandchildren, Kane, Rowdy and Asa; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland.

Rite of Committal will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.