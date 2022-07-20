TxDOT: Pedestrian deaths in Texas increased 15 percent in 2021

AUSTIN – As Texans enjoy summer activities outdoors, TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign urges drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other as pedestrian deaths continue to rise.

In 2021, 5,366 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, and as a result 841 people were killed, a 15 percent increase in pedestrian fatalities over the previous year.

Another 1,470 people were seriously injured.

“Only 1 percent of traffic crashes in Texas involve pedestrians, yet pedestrians account for 19 percent of all roadway deaths,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “That’s because pedestrians lack the protective equipment — airbags, seat belts and bumpers — common to vehicles. To keep our most vulnerable road users safe, we urge motorists to always be on the lookout for people walking. Pedestrians also have the responsibility to be aware of their surroundings and follow the rules of the road.”

Crash reports from law enforcement indicate the leading factors of pedestrian-related traffic crashes include pedestrians failing to yield the right of way to vehicles, driver inattention, motorists failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians, failure to control speed, and drivers and/or pedestrians being under the influence of alcohol.

The campaign includes TV, radio, billboards and digital advertising. In addition, “walking billboards” will deliver safety messages in the state’s major metro areas with a high volume of pedestrian traffic where it’s easy for drivers and people on foot to see them.

TxDOT offers these safety reminders to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers:

Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.

Pay attention and put your phone away, so you’re always prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For people walking: