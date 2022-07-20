New details revealed in Port Arthur man’s arrest on federal charges

Additional information has been revealed following a Port Arthur man’s arrest on federal weapons charges.

The federal charges in the July 11 arrest stem from a previous incident with Frankie Cunningham, 23.

On May 17, Cunningham was arrested on felony warrants in the 3600 block of 40th Street by the Port Arthur Police Department Guns and Narcotics Unit, the U.S. Marshal’s and Jefferson County Sheriff Office Warrant Division.

Police said Cunningham is a documented gang member in the state but did not specify the name of the gang.

Inside the 40th Street home police reportedly found approximately four pounds of marijuana and several firearms including a Glock believed to be a fully automatic pistol.

PAPD Sgt. Jonathan Green said the case was forwarded to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Cunningham bonded out of jail on June 8 on the following charges: possession of controlled substance warrant, $20,000; possession of a controlled substance warrant, $50,000; marijuana possession class B warrant, $10,000; evading detention with a motor vehicle warrant, $8,000; unlawfully carrying a weapon, $4,000; possession of controlled substance, $20,000.

He was arrested again on July 11 in the 3900 block of 26th Street in Port Arthur on three federal charges: receiving a firearm under indictment of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking.