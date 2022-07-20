On Sunday, July 10, 2022 God called home one of his children to rest peacefully.

Darnetta Dumas-Garcia was born to Paul and Vivian Dumas on May 15, 1969 in Port Arthur, TX.

Darnetta graduated Thomas Jefferson HS in ‘87, served in the US Army between ‘87 – 89 and graduated from Lamar University in ‘96.

She is survived by her two children; Dravannti and D’Ondria, her three grandchildren; Daliza, Zyire and Daxton, her sisters Dollicia and Dichele, her aunt Elva Dumas Edwards among many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.