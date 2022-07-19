Robert “Bob” Johnston

Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Johnston, 87, of Lufkin will  be held July , 20 , 2022  at 11:00 a.m. in the  Largent Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mr.Johnston was born November 9, 1934  in Auvergne, Arkansas to the late Hattie Emily (Mabry) and Joseph  Edward Johnston, and died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his residence.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Johnston of Lufkin;  daughter and son-in law, Jeanne Lynn and  Terry Gillett of Kaiser, Oregon; sons and  daughters-in-law, Robert Michael and Dee  Johnston, John David  and Bobbi Johnston, all  of Nederland; grand children, Emily Miller, Randall McCaw and wife Kara, Jason Johnston, Joshua Johnston and wife Elke, Lilly  Johnston, Thomas Hill, Chloe Hill; great-granddaughters, Emma Mc Caw, Joanna Johnston; sister and brother in-law, Sue and John  Brown of Bellingham, Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary Jo Barner.

Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.

Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.

