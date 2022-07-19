Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Johnston, 87, of Lufkin will be held July , 20 , 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Largent Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mr.Johnston was born November 9, 1934 in Auvergne, Arkansas to the late Hattie Emily (Mabry) and Joseph Edward Johnston, and died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his residence.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Johnston of Lufkin; daughter and son-in law, Jeanne Lynn and Terry Gillett of Kaiser, Oregon; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Michael and Dee Johnston, John David and Bobbi Johnston, all of Nederland; grand children, Emily Miller, Randall McCaw and wife Kara, Jason Johnston, Joshua Johnston and wife Elke, Lilly Johnston, Thomas Hill, Chloe Hill; great-granddaughters, Emma Mc Caw, Joanna Johnston; sister and brother in-law, Sue and John Brown of Bellingham, Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary Jo Barner.

Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.

Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.